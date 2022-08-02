2022's Best Picture nominees are returning to the silver screen at Cinemark

Locally, Blue Oaks Century Theatres in Rocklin and Century 16 Greenback Lane in Sacramento will be part of the event.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 10 movies have been nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars, and Cinemark wants to give people a chance to find out why.

So, Cinemark introduced a $35 digital pass that will let movie fans experience for themselves why the nominated movies are among the best 2021 had to offer.

The 2022 Academy Award nominees were announced Tuesday. Best Picture nominees include “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”.

Cinemark's pass will also let you see some of the Best Short nominees for live-action and animation as well.

The nominated shorts for both live-action and animation include "Affairs of the Art"; "Bestia"; "Boxballet"; "Robin Robin"; "The Windshield Wiper"; "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"; "The Dress"; "The Long Goodbye"; "On My My Mind" and "Please Hold".

It's not clear if all the nominated movies will be part of Cinemark's Oscar Movie Week. Some of the best picture nominees might be available on streaming services like Netflix. A full list of participating films will be available HERE.

The digital passes are on sale now, but the actual showtimes are still a few weeks away. The Best Picture nominees run from March 21 to March 27 and Best Short Film nominees play from March 25 to March 27.

100 Cinemark theaters will be part of Oscar Movie Week. Locally, Blue Oaks Century Theatres in Rocklin and Century 16 Greenback Lane in Sacramento will be part of the event.

