These Sacramento, San Joaquin movie theaters are finally reopening

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters are making a comeback.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Sacramento and San Joaquin counties heading into a new coronavirus tier, theaters are wasting no time as they try to get back to business.

People in Sacramento and Stockton could literally be watching Christopher Nolan's Tenet today if they wanted. However, there will be some caveats.

Theaters are reopening in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties under the Red Tier for coronavirus reopenings. That means you can head inside to watch a movie, but the theater will only be able to seat about 25% of their maximum occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Also, theaters will be employing a host of new cleaning and coronavirus protocols to keep people safe. You can click on any of the theaters below to see their health and safety plans for reopening:

Here's where you will find cinema's reopening their doors around Sacramento and San Joaquin counties:

Sacramento

Regal Delta Shores & IMAX - Now Open

Regal UA Laguna Village - Now Open

Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD - Open Oct. 2

Folsom

Century Folsom 14 - Open Oct. 2

Elk Grove

Century Laguna 16 and XD - Open Oct. 2

Stockton

Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX - Now Open

Manteca

AMC Manteca 16 - Planned to reopen Oct. 2

WATCH ALSO: