Top Gun Maverick cast and crew loved filming in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — It's been more than 35 years since Top Gun hit theaters. It romanticized military aviation, pushed Tom Cruise to a whole new level of superstardom, and showed off the beauty of San Diego.

The long-awaited sequel once again features San Diego and it's pretty clear that America's Finest City left quite an impression on the cast and crew who worked on the film.

From the gorgeous sunsets to the solemn majesty of Fort Rosecrans, Top Gun Maverick paints a beautiful picture of San Diego images and places the people who worked on the blockbuster won't soon forget.

Here are some more thoughts about their time in San Diego making the movie.

Glen Powell | "This city really opened its arms to us. So much great food, so much great life. And really, that's what Top Gun is. It's a celebration of life. And San Diego just has every ounce of that. It's just I love this city so much."

Jennifer Connelly | "Just the experience of shooting the movie. We all had a great time working together. It felt like such a privilege as a beautiful town. People were really lovely and friendly and all around and great experience."

Jay Ellis | "We really did have an amazing time here. San Diego really opened its arms for us and really took care of us while we were here. While we were filming the movie. I'm sure a ton of people in town knew we were here filming and folks really looked out for us and took care of us and it was really amazing."

Maverick started shooting here all the way back in 2019, and they do a really good job making this place look good, whether it be racing along a tarmac or playing football at sunset right along the shoreline.

Monica Barbaro | "So just being at the beach in Coronado and running in the sun and you know what I mean? It is the texture of our movie. We just love being here. It feels like all of these memories started flooding back to us as we've been here all week. And it's really special."

Producers Jerry Bruckheimer and tom cruise call the movie a love letter to aviation. But when you see top gun maverick, it becomes pretty clear they have a big crush on San Diego.

Tom Cruise | "This is a great place to film. It's a great place to be here on the midway and to be part of this community. I love making top gun here and making maverick was, you know, to have a cast, have that same experience is very special."

Making Maverick was hard work and they got the good out while they were here.

Glen Powell | "My favorite thing was waking up, literally running past the Midway on the water line every morning."

Every morning, Glen Powell came back along with cast and crew, but this time on the Midway, instead of running by it, the incredible red carpet was on the deck of the celebrated, decommissioned aircraft carrier with North Island, where they shot so much of the movie, in the background.

Jon Hamm | "It's a beautiful place. Getting the chance to be on the USS Teddy Roosevelt was impressive. It was amazing to see the ships coming in every day, to see the aircraft coming in and out every day, and to understand just how much of the military is woven into the spirit of San Diego. It was really nice to see."

Thank you for making San Diego part of Top Gun Maverick, more than 35 years after the first Top Gun.