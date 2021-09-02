'Wizard of Oz' remake in the works by hit 'Watchmen' director

A release date has not yet been announced.

LOS ANGELES — Dust off those ruby slippers and follow the yellow brick road: Deadline Hollywood reports a remake of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is in the works.

Nicole Kassell, the director of HBO's acclaimed "Watchmen," has been selected to direct New Line Cinema's adaption of the children's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," according to Deadline.

The classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland is, perhaps, the most famous movie adaption of the novel. Warner Bros. holds the rights to the movie and is the parent company to New Line, which means the remade "Wizard of Oz" can draw upon elements -- like the ruby slippers, flying monkeys and the like -- other adaptations couldn't, Variety magazine reports.

New Line hired Kassell for her work on "Watchmen," Deadline says, as she left "no detail overlooked" to translate the DC Comics series to TV.

"I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen," Kassell said in a statement to Deadline. "While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale.

"The opportunity to examine the original themes — the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road."

