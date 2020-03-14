SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With schools shut down and so many family events canceled across the state over coronavirus concerns, parents might soon be struggling to find ways to keep the kids entertained.

Right now several local museums, including Crocker Art Museum, the California State Capitol Museum and the Powerhouse Science Center have announced temporary closures or cancellations. So while everyone is home through closures — finding some fun family activities can be a little tough.

Classic indoor distractions like puzzles, board games and movies are a solid start, but you can also have a creative night with the family by virtually visiting a museum.

Here are several museums offering "virtual" tours online:

Locally, the California State Capitol Museum also has two virtual tours. Do you know of any California museums with virtual attractions? Email me at: mestrada@abc10.com

