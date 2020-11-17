BottleRock postponed once more to Labor Day weekend 2021

This is the third time the weekend-long music festival in Napa Valley has postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NAPA, Calif. — BottleRock Napa Valley has been postponed for the third time during the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates of the weekend-long festival are Sept. 3-5, 2021, Labor Day weekend.

In a post on Facebook, festival organizers say it is being moved "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff and surrounding communities."

They are working with local and state officials to make sure everything is safe to continue.

A new lineup will be announced in early 2021 for the new September dates. When BottleRock postponed to May 2021, the headliners from the original 2020 lineup were still set to perform, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks and Dave Matthews Band.

BottleRock is still going to accept tickets purchased for the original 2020 dates for the new September dates, but if anyone would like a refund, they should request it between Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 2. No refund requests will be accepted after that deadline.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding, and can't wait to celebrate live music with you again!" said BottleRock organizers in a Facebook post.

For ticket information on how to pre-register for the festival and how to request a refund if you already have tickets, click here.