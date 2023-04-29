Chris Brown, Diddy make surprise appearances with Pharrell at Something in the Water

Their appearances came during the Pharrell's Phriends set on the festival's Solar Stage Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chris Brown and Diddy made surprise appearances on stage at Something in the Water during Pharrell's performance Saturday night.

The appearances came during the highly anticipated Pharrell's Phriends set on the festival's Solar Stage, which also featured A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and M.I.A. Coi Leray, who performed earlier in the festival, Lola Brooke, and Latto also joined the stage.

The secret list of performers for Pharrell's set was one of the biggest mysteries of Something in the Water. Leading up to the festival, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and M.I.A. were announced, but there were some acts that organizers kept secret.

On Saturday, festival attendees told 13News Now who they were hoping would show up. Drake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Future, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce were all popular guesses.

READ MORE | Fans speculate on who will perform with Pharrell Williams at Something in the Water

In 2019, the first year of Something in the Water, the crowd of thousands got to see Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year in Washington D.C., Justin Timberlake took the stage with Pharrell.

On Saturday, Pharrell took the stage after a coordinated drone light show in the sky about the festival. It was an electric moment on stage as Pharrell performed some of his biggest hits and shared his love fo Virginia.

After a few songs, he was joined by Busta Rhymes, who gave shout outs to Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton and Richmond before mentioning he got his first drivers license in Virginia.

Other performers during the set shared the same Virginia pride on stage to loud cheers from the crowd.

Diddy joined Pharrell and Busta Rhymes on stage as the first surprise performer for the Pharrell's Phriends set. Then, after M.I.A, A$AP Rocky and De La Soul, Chris Brown came on stage as the second surprise performer.

Brown performed about three songs, which did not appear on the official Someting in the Water livestream on YouTube. And then Pharrell ended the day two of Something in the Water with a performance of his song "Get Lucky."

Many festival goers could be seen leaving the festival grounds while Pharrell was still in the final minutes of his performance.