Eric Church, Maren Morris, more coming to Discovery Park in 2023

The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to return to Discovery Park in October. Here's this year's full lineup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a successful launch in 2022, the GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to return to Discovery Park in October.

The lineup was just announced for 2023 and contains fan favorites throughout the entire weekend.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 in Discovery Park and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Danny Wimmer Presents is putting on the event in partnership with Visit Sacramento and Jack Daniels.

See the entire lineup below:

Eric Church

Jon Pardi

Maren Morris

Parker Mccollum

Jordan Davis

Wynonna Judd

Lainey Wilson

Elle King

Eli Young Band

Niko Moon

Ingrid Andress

Nate Smith

Frank Ray

Adam Doleac

Tenille Arts

Drake Milligan

Kidd G

Megan Moroney

Willie Jones

Lakeview

Avery Anna

Additional information and general FAQ's can be found HERE.

