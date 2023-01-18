x
Music

Eric Church, Maren Morris, more coming to Discovery Park in 2023

The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to return to Discovery Park in October. Here's this year's full lineup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a successful launch in 2022, the GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to return to Discovery Park in October.

The lineup was just announced for 2023 and contains fan favorites throughout the entire weekend.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 in Discovery Park and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Danny Wimmer Presents is putting on the event in partnership with Visit Sacramento and Jack Daniels. 

See the entire lineup below: 

  • Eric Church
  • Jon Pardi
  • Maren Morris
  • Parker Mccollum
  • Jordan Davis
  • Wynonna Judd
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Elle King
  • Eli Young Band
  • Niko Moon
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Nate Smith
  • Frank Ray
  • Adam Doleac
  • Tenille Arts
  • Drake Milligan
  • Kidd G
  • Megan Moroney
  • Willie Jones
  • Lakeview
  • Avery Anna

Additional information and general FAQ's can be found HERE.

