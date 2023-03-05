Jonas Brothers launch new tour, heading to Golden 1 Center

The Tour is said to be "one night, five albums" where the trio will perform from their discography before and after their reunion.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Jonas Brothers just announced "The Tour" and will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center for one night.

The brothers will be in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center September 11 before heading to Colorado.

Tickets are currently unavailable, but TicketMaster "Verified Fan's" can now register for a chance to access presale tickets until Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. PDT.

Their new album, called The Album, will release May 12.

To learn more about where the Jonas Brothers are touring, click HERE.