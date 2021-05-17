Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters lead new BottleRock lineup for 2021 festival

Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels have also been tapped to headline the Napa event.

NAPA, Calif. — Only one of the headliners from the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup announcement remains as the music festival announces a revamped look for 2021.

Set for Sept. 3 - 5, 2021, in Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, the late-summer edition will feature Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels as headliners.

Additional artists set to appears include: Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, FINNEAS, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste and more.

The event is more than just music. Set in Napa, BottleRock highlights the region's wine, craft beer, and culinary achievements, as well. Information about this year's Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be released at a later time.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley said in the press release.

The #BottleRock 2021 lineup is here 🎶🤘🎉 + 3-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m. PT.



Increase your chances of scoring tix to see @gunsnroses, @StevieNicks, @foofighters + more by pre-registering at: https://t.co/kmDRBMYQx9 pic.twitter.com/kzv9RaiLA3 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 17, 2021

Before the pandemic, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks and Dave Matthews Band were set to headline the 2020 iteration of the Napa Valley music festival.

Three-day passes start at $369 and go on sale Thursday, May 20. Single-day lineups will be announced on Monday, May 24, with single-day passes going on sale at Thursday, May 27.

