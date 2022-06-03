In an interview with Apple Music, he explained how it came together, calling it his best yet.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Post Malone is back.

The Grapevine native dropped his first studio album in nearly three years on Friday.

The album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is his fourth overall, and, by most accounts, a more poignant, introspective album for Posty, exploring personal issues and his relationship with alcohol.

In an interview with Apple Music, he explained how it came together, calling it his favorite one he's recorded.

Here's some of the interview, transcribed by Billboard:

"It was 12 hours in Malibu that I sat by myself in this dark room with my laptop and just made beats… did a bunch of shrooms, made beats and was like, ‘Whoa! This is awesome!'"

“That turning point there, the album from there just wrote itself. It was just kind of an insane experience… I went through everything, and I stood by the water and it felt like I was getting pushed back and I was like, 'Okay, something weird’s going on.'”

Watch the full interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe:

As for the actual tracks on the album, Post featured several high-profile collaborators, including Roddy Rich ("Cooped Up"), Doja Cat ("I Like You"), and The Weeknd ("One Right Now").

Here's the full album, via Spotify:

This has been Posty's year, so far.

Last month, the 26-year-old announced the news that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

The one bittersweet thing for Post's North Texas fans: There still hasn't been a rescheduling of the much-hype Posty Fest, which was set to happen in October 2021 at AT&T Stadium but got postponed (no pun intended).

Event organizers said the festival would be rescheduled for sometime in 2022 due to "logistical issues" but there hasn't been an announcement just yet.

The lineup was going to feature Post, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga and more.