Outside Lands moves from late summer to Halloween weekend

The music festival moved its dates from August to Oct. 29-31, 2021, while keeping the same lineup.

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands is moving from usual typical August weekend to Halloween in 2021.

The festival will still be at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and feature the same artists they announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who are coming off of a recent Grammy win, as headliners.

The music festival is now scheduled to take place Oct. 29-31, 2021, and moved to make sure that it will be "the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large," according to a press release.

"We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, said.

Scott said in the press release that the shift in dates will help them accommodate for any possible change in safety measures they might need to implement for the festival weekend. Fans are asked to still continue to practice COVID safety practices during the festival.

Three-day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now on the Outside Lands website. Current ticket holders will still have their tickets honored for the Halloween dates. Anyone who wants a refund may request one until April 17.

Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals**

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada**

Khruangbin

Lord Huron**

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn**

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis**

Flo Milli**

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons**

Buscabulla**

JESSIA**

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud**

Q**

Sofía Valdés**

Bartees Strange**

Amy Allen**

Brijean**

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan**

**new additions to lineup