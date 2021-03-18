Outside Lands moves from late summer to Halloween weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands is moving from usual typical August weekend to Halloween in 2021.
The festival will still be at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and feature the same artists they announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who are coming off of a recent Grammy win, as headliners.
The music festival is now scheduled to take place Oct. 29-31, 2021, and moved to make sure that it will be "the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large," according to a press release.
"We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands, said.
Scott said in the press release that the shift in dates will help them accommodate for any possible change in safety measures they might need to implement for the festival weekend. Fans are asked to still continue to practice COVID safety practices during the festival.
Three-day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now on the Outside Lands website. Current ticket holders will still have their tickets honored for the Halloween dates. Anyone who wants a refund may request one until April 17.
Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:
- Tame Impala
- Lizzo
- The Strokes
- Tyler, the Creator
- Vampire Weekend
- J Balvin
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Kehlani
- Glass Animals**
- ZHU
- Young Thug
- Kaytranada**
- Khruangbin
- Lord Huron**
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- 24kGoldn**
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- EARTHGANG
- Marc Rebillet
- Sharon Van Etten
- SG Lewis**
- Flo Milli**
- A R I Z O N A
- JPEGMAFIA
- DRAMA
- Dr. Dog
- Shiba San
- Boy Pablo
- Rico Nasty
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- 070 Shake
- Trevor Daniel
- The Midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Dijon
- The HU
- Yung Bae
- Bakar
- The Soul Rebels
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Yves Tumor and Its Band
- Crooked Colours
- Scarypoolparty
- J.Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Julia Jacklin
- Goth Babe
- Remi Wolf
- Cam
- Neil Frances
- Rexx Life Raj
- Cannons**
- Buscabulla**
- JESSIA**
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- ODIE
- Claud**
- Q**
- Sofía Valdés**
- Bartees Strange**
- Amy Allen**
- Brijean**
- Noga Erez
- Madeline Kenney
- Post Animal
- Evann McIntosh
- Nap Eyes
- Neal Francis
- Shilan**
**new additions to lineup
*lineup subject to change
WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: 'Hamilton' parody on 'My Shot' encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine