Outside Lands announces daily lineup; single-day tickets go on sale date

The three-day general admission and VIP tickets have already sold out for the music festival.

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands single-day tickets are going on sale on Thursday, April 29.

The San Francisco-based music festival is already sold out of the three-day general admission and VIP tickets, with just a handful of three-day Golden Gate Club tickets available.

There will be single-day options for general admission, VIP and the Golden Gate Club on the festival website.

The festival is scheduled for Halloween weekend at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and feature the same artists they announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who are coming off of a recent Grammy win, as headliners.

Not only are single-day ticket sales happening on Thursday, but they also announced the single-day lineups with The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator and Glass Animals headlining Friday, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug on Saturday and Tame Impala, J Balvin, rufus Du Sol and Kehlani on Sunday.

The music festival, now scheduled to take place Oct. 29-31, 2021, was moved to make sure that it will be "the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large," according to a press release.

The single-day tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the Outside Lands website.

Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals**

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada**

Khruangbin

Lord Huron**

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn**

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis**

Flo Milli**

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons**

Buscabulla**

JESSIA**

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud**

Q**

Sofía Valdés**

Bartees Strange**

Amy Allen**

Brijean**

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan**

**new additions to lineup

*lineup subject to change