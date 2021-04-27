Outside Lands announces daily lineup; single-day tickets go on sale date

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands single-day tickets are going on sale on Thursday, April 29.
The San Francisco-based music festival is already sold out of the three-day general admission and VIP tickets, with just a handful of three-day Golden Gate Club tickets available.
There will be single-day options for general admission, VIP and the Golden Gate Club on the festival website.
The festival is scheduled for Halloween weekend at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and feature the same artists they announced for their August dates, including performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes, who are coming off of a recent Grammy win, as headliners.
Not only are single-day ticket sales happening on Thursday, but they also announced the single-day lineups with The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator and Glass Animals headlining Friday, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Zhu and Young Thug on Saturday and Tame Impala, J Balvin, rufus Du Sol and Kehlani on Sunday.
The music festival, now scheduled to take place Oct. 29-31, 2021, was moved to make sure that it will be "the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large," according to a press release.
The single-day tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the Outside Lands website.
Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:
- Tame Impala
- Lizzo
- The Strokes
- Tyler, the Creator
- Vampire Weekend
- J Balvin
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Kehlani
- Glass Animals**
- ZHU
- Young Thug
- Kaytranada**
- Khruangbin
- Lord Huron**
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- 24kGoldn**
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- EARTHGANG
- Marc Rebillet
- Sharon Van Etten
- SG Lewis**
- Flo Milli**
- A R I Z O N A
- JPEGMAFIA
- DRAMA
- Dr. Dog
- Shiba San
- Boy Pablo
- Rico Nasty
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- 070 Shake
- Trevor Daniel
- The Midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Dijon
- The HU
- Yung Bae
- Bakar
- The Soul Rebels
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Yves Tumor and Its Band
- Crooked Colours
- Scarypoolparty
- J.Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Julia Jacklin
- Goth Babe
- Remi Wolf
- Cam
- Neil Frances
- Rexx Life Raj
- Cannons**
- Buscabulla**
- JESSIA**
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- ODIE
- Claud**
- Q**
- Sofía Valdés**
- Bartees Strange**
- Amy Allen**
- Brijean**
- Noga Erez
- Madeline Kenney
- Post Animal
- Evann McIntosh
- Nap Eyes
- Neal Francis
- Shilan**
**new additions to lineup
*lineup subject to change
WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Disneyland reopens on Friday | Entertainment News