2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Real-time updates as Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers and six others honored in HBO special

9:46 p.m. Rolan Bolan accepts induction on behalf of his father and T. Rex. "I really think my dad was put on this earth, not only to play music, but to show off his unique magnetism and charisma. He took inspiration from American music, but formulated his own persona and his own sound. The T. Rex sound kept evolving up to when my mother joined the group, creating cosmic soul which still tests musical boundaries as well as racial ones. As I reflect on this incredible honor of my dad and his band being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think about how I really didn't have a chance to know him very well. He was taken away from all of us so early in his life. I discovered his music pretty much the same way you have, through my eyes and ears. When I was a kid watching MTV, Def Leppard's Rocket video came on and it had clips of T. Rex's performance of Get it on. That was my daily hello to my father. ... I know my dad would be very proud to receive this. He always aimed for the top and here he is now."