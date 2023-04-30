What did the audience think of 'Pharrell and Phriends' headlining Something in the Water?

A lot of people praised the lineup but others said they expected different surprise guests.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As concertgoers get ready for the final night of the Something In The Water festival, a lot of people are still reeling from the high of Saturday night’s big headlining show featuring Pharrell and Phriends.

It was an electric moment last night on stage: Pharrell performed some of his biggest hits and brought out fellow stars: A$AP Rocky, Diddy, MIA, and Busta Rhymes.

“I went last night. I started on Friday. I did the whole three days,” concertgoer Dominique Fajardo said. “I had a great time!”

Her friend Dee Washington added: “I had an amazing time.”

Also on stage, Saturday: De La Soul, Latto, Lola Brooke, Coi Leray, and Chris Brown.

Just about everyone agrees they had a great time, but may have wanted some other artists to also take the stage, as well.

“We were hoping for some other artists like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Rihanna,” Cherlyn Fontanilla said. “But we still had a good time, it was still a good lineup.”

A lot of people compared this show to the show back in 2019. That was the first-ever SITW festival: Jay-Z, Usher, Missy Elliot, Snoop Dog, and Diddy all performed at the end of the night.

“The first one was epic! No matter how many more SITWs there are, it’s just not going to top the first one,” Tiffany Carpenter said. “Expectations were extremely high so I think everyone came here for this one, expecting the same thing they had from the first one. At the end of the day, come and have a good time. It’s all about the vibes, good energy and just being around good people! I enjoyed it.”

This year, rumors circulated on social media about which high-profile stars would join Pharrell on stage, once more.

Fans discussing Saturday night’s performance online said while they enjoyed the show, they wanted more or different guest acts. But nearly everyone said they had fun.

“The vibe was great! Bigger crowd but still lots of things to do and everyone was nice to each other,” Fontanilla said.

But even if everyone didn’t think last night was bigger than 2019, one fan liked it more than last year’s in Washington D.C.

“I went last year and I had a great time but I think this year was better. Lil Wayne turned it out! He was the best by far,” Courtney Harper said.

Lil Wayne was not part of the Pharrell and Phriends lineup but performed just before Pharrell took the stage.

“This is my second music festival,” Dalysha Hendricks said. “I think it was just more important to spend time with friends.”

Sunday is the last day of the festival.