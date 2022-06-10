Hip hop duo Suicideboys announces Red Rocks concerts

The duo will headline a Halloween-night concert at Red Rocks.

MORRISON, Colo. — Hip hop duo Suicideboys has added two concerts at Colorado's most popular music venue later this year.

Suicideboys will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pair will be joined by Ski Mask The Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose, and DJ Scheme.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $66 to $120, plus applicable service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SECOND SHOW ADDED: @SUICIDEBOYS add a second night at #RedRocksCO on Nov. 1, 2022 💲 Tickets on sale TODAY at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/mEK2W2GWY8 — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 10, 2022

