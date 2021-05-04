Watch: Miley Cyrus covers Queen classics and her own at NCAA Final Four Concert

In case you missed it!

We were all a little bummed and distracted by the UH Cougars loss in the Final Four on Saturday, so you'll be forgiven if you missed the fact that Miley Concert performed for the Final Four Concert just after.

The concert happened in Indianapolis.

The pop star and actress performed a tribute to frontline heroes during the show, which happened in between the semifinal games.

The NCAA invited health workers to attend the performance in recognition of their tireless work on the frontlines of the pandemic. Cyrus also recently paid tribute to healthcare workers in her “Angels Like You” video, reported Rolling Stone.

Miley didn't just perform her songs (new and old ones), she also did some cover of Queen's hits, including “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

She also performed her own "We Can’t Stop,” “Edge of Midnight” and “Wrecking Ball"

Going back to the classics, she also sang her own rendition of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass."