Finally, the world got its first look at Brie Larson as a Marvel superhero, and she's definitely lit – quite literally since she's crazy powerful.

The first trailer for "Captain Marvel" (in theaters March 8, 2019) made its debut Tuesday with Larson in all her glory as Carol Danvers, the superhero that comic-book fans and everyone else has been waiting to see since Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury hit the button on a beeper with a familiar red-blue-and-gold star logo at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Here are five things to know about Larson:

1. Larson was born on October 1, 1989, in Sacramento, California.

2. The 28-year-old became the youngest student ever to attend the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco at the age of 6, according to her IMDB page.

3. While Larson is mostly known for her acting skills, she is also an accomplished singer and recording artist.

4. The actress currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 892,000 followers on Twitter. Those numbers are sure to climb with the upcoming release of "Captain Marvel".

5. Larson won an Academy Award for Best Actress due to her role in the film "Room" in 2016.

© 2018 KXTV