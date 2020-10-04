Netflix announces new ‘Tiger King’ after-show episode dropping Easter Sunday

Current Greater Wynnewood (G.W.) Exotic Animal Park owner Jeff Lowe teased the new episode in a Twitter video earlier this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — If you thought you saw the last of “Tiger King,” think again.

Netflix is bringing the seven-episode docuseries that caught the streaming world by storm back for one more special episode hosted by comedian Joel McHale.

The after-show episode is titled “Tiger King and I” and will feature brand new interviews with some of the original cast including, John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Notably missing are the "Tiger King" himself, Joe Exotic, who currently is serving out his sentence in an Oklahoma prison, and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin who called the docuseries, "salacious and sensation: and full of "unsavory lies" since its release.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Thursday with a video showing McHale shirtless, wearing a cowboy hat, an animal print scarf and with Netflix written across his stomach like a tattoo.

McHale calls the interviews “eye-opening and hopefully funny.” Each interview will catch up with original cast members to see what has happened in their lives since the docuseries aired.

Jeff Lowe teased the new episode in a video posted to Twitter by Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week, they're filming here tomorrow," Lowe said.

The new episode drops on Netflix Easter Sunday, April 12.

“Tiger King” follows the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper, singer and gubernatorial candidate currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

