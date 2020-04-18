5 comedies on Netflix | What to watch while staying at home

Now's a good time to find a way to laugh. We put together a list of five comedies to help you figure out how to unwind.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are stuck on the couch because of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, between television shows or movies, there are a lot of entertainment options to stream.

Maybe too many options!

So, here's a break down of the best movies and shows by streaming service. This article looks at Netflix.

How did we get the options below? We used Rotten Tomatoes as a reference for those looking for credible and trusted opinions.

Step Brothers

Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reily, Adam Scott, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen

Will Ferrell, John C. Reily, Adam Scott, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen Rating: R

R Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

A true turn-your-brain-off type of movie, "Step Brothers" is about Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly), two grown men — grown enough to have seen the first Star Wars movie in theaters — who live with their parents and have no jobs. After their parents begin to date and eventually get married, Brennan and Dale are forced not just to grow up, but also develop a relationship.

"Step Brothers" isn't as much of a family-friendly movie like Ferrell's other movies like "Elf", "Megamind" or "Lego Movie". But at a time when many are looking for joy and laughter instead of hearing "Don't go outside," a beloved comedy might just be what you need to watch right now.

When it comes to comedy, I just want to laugh. Seems like a simple request right? I think about the numerous times I've watched movies that were supposed to make me feel happy. Make my stomach hurt from endless well-timed jokes. "Step Brothers" accomplished this the first time I watched the movie.

Eddie Murphy Delirious

Director: Bruce Gowers

Bruce Gowers Cast: Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Rating: R

R Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Who doesn't want to watch Eddie Murphy in his prime? The leather-suit-wearing legend made his first stand up special, "Delirious," in 1983. That, along with Saturday Night Live, launched him into stardom. Now granted, no one has a flawless career.

Terrible movies like "Pluto Nash" and "Norbit" are arguable blemishes on Murphy's illustrious filmography. Murphy went down a path that many comedians go down. Cheap throwaway comedies that don't cost much to make but don't take long to generate a profit due to casting a hot comedian. Think about it. Have you lost track of Kevin Hart's movies? If so, you're definitely not the only one.

But you know what is really hard? For a stand-up to stand the test of time. It's hard to make someone who was born years after the initial release feel what their father felt in 1983.

But with Netflix, you are free to live in your own curated world.

A warning, though — this is definitely not for kids.

Master of None

Director: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, James Ponsoldt, Lynn Shelton, Melina Matsoukas, Alan Yang

Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, James Ponsoldt, Lynn Shelton, Melina Matsoukas, Alan Yang Cast: Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim,

Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

One of the more relatable shows on Netflix, "Master on None" is about a 30-year-old actor (Aziz Ansari) in New York City who is just trying to make it. The downside of this show is that there are only two seasons.

"Master of None" didn't just capture the attention of millions but it also caught the eyes of awards voters. Between 2016 and 2018, the show won two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Season 1:

Season 2:

Hitch

Director: Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant Cast: Will Smith, Kevin James, Eva Mendes, Michael Rapaport, Paula Patton

Will Smith, Kevin James, Eva Mendes, Michael Rapaport, Paula Patton Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Rotten Tomatoes rating: 68%

Take one of the most charming men in Hollywood history and pair him with one of the funniest and slightly awkward comedians of the 2000s and what do you get? A relatable romantic comedy.

Hitch stars Will Smith as Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, a date doctor who specializes in helping men get the woman of their dreams. In comes, Kevin James as Albert, or as I like to call him, the realistic portrayal of a man in a Hollywood movie.

Will you always get the woman of your dreams? Will you always have the right words to say when you meet someone you're interested in? The answer to both questions is "no." Albert is a blue-collar guy who needs help winning over the woman of his dreams. Who you gonna call? Hitch.

But just like the right woman will humble a man, Hitch becomes relatable to the audience as he soon goes through his own ups and downs.

Death at a Funeral

Director: Neil LaBute, Rogier Stoffers

Neil LaBute, Rogier Stoffers Cast: Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Peter Dinklage, Danny Glover, Zoe Saldana, Tracy Morgan, Luke Wilson, Lorretta Devine

Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Peter Dinklage, Danny Glover, Zoe Saldana, Tracy Morgan, Luke Wilson, Lorretta Devine Rating: R

R Rotten Tomatoes rating: 42%

A remake of a 2007 film of the same name, "Death at a Funeral" is an icon-filled movie about a dysfunctional family that is forced to reunite after a family member dies. When they come together, they realize why they stayed apart for so long.

The focus of the film is Aaron (Chris Rock) and Ryan (Martin Lawrence) as brothers living two different lives. Ryan is still living the playboy lifestyle and Aaron went in the direction of a responsible lifestyle. As the movie progresses, you begin to make connections between the characters in the movie and the characters in your own family.

With so many legends and future stars, Death at a Funeral is a movie museum filled with recognizable faces from many different generations.

(Editor's Note: Author Chris Baker is a social engagement producer at ABC10. He really likes movies, just ask him about any movie, director, or star. We've asked him to provide some ideas of what to watch during this coronavirus ordeal. Check back for new columns.)

