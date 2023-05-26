Six inductees will be celebrated during a ceremony in Mooresville on Oct. 19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Scotty McCreery will be inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame, headling the six-member class of 2023.

The 2023 North Carolina Music Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a ceremony at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center on Oct. 19.

McCreery, who is originally from Garner, rose to fame when he won "American Idol" in 2011. He has gone on to release multiple No. 1 singles, multiple platinum albums and sold out concerts worldwide. The 29-year-old most recently went to No. 1 with his 2021 single "Damn Strait," which celebrates the career of country icon George Strait by using various song titles in the lyrics.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

Loudon Wainwright III: The Chapel Hill native has carved out a distinguished career over the last 52 years as one of the state's most original singer-songwriters. He's released more than 20 albums and acted in several movies and TV shows, including "M*A*S*H." His songs have been recorded by some of the biggest icons in music, including Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt and Earl Scruggs.

Bill Curtis: Curtis formed the disco group The Fatback Band in 1970. The band recorded what is widely known as the first commercial rap song when it released "King Tim III (Personality Jock)." The band also released the first line dance hit with 1979's "(Are you Ready) Do The Bus Stop." Curtis has performed with some of the biggest artists, such as Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin, and has received several invitations to the White House.

Fetchin Bones: Formed in Charlotte in the early 1980s, Fetchin Bones established an eclectic sound that took inspiration from rock, punk, funk and grunge music with powerhouse vocals from Hope Nicholls. They released three albums on Capitol Records and supported some of the biggest groups of their era, such as R.E.M. and The Replacements.

George Beverly Shea: Shea first sang for the late Rev. Billy Graham in the mid-1940s. He sang gospel around the world as part of Billy Graham's crusades and was known as one of the nation's most beloved gospel singers. He received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 and won a Grammy in 1966 for best gospel recording. Shea, who died in 2013 at the age of 104, is buried on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Betty Davis: Known as the "Queen of Funk," Davis transformed the genre with her performances and edgy lyrics. Her biggest hits included "If I'm In Luck I Might Get Picked Up" and "Shut Off the Lights" in the 1970s. A documentary about her life and career was released in 2017 and created a cult following for Davis. The Durham native died in February 2022.

