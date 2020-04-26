SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

A north Natomas couple is bringing joy to their neighbors with their socially distant performances.

Lisa and Larry Nuela started showcasing the beauty of Hawaii on March 21, just days after the stay-at-home order went into effect. Lisa would soon be dealing not only with crushing grief from the memorial of her daughter’s death, but also her mother who passed shortly after they started their performances.

"[My daughter] was a beautiful hula dancer," Lisa said. "She got in a tragic car accident in Manteca. I called my mom and I told her ‘You know it's Jennifer's eight year passing.' My mom...was fine and...the next day she passed away."

The performances have brought Lisa a sense of comfort since she can’t mourn with her family. During the show Lisa dances while her husband, Larry, sings. The couple says it’s a safe way to gather with their neighbors.

The experience is something they don't take for granted since Larry is in remission from a long battle with bone marrow cancer, which has affected his ability to sing. Although the couple has had a hard few weeks, they are grateful for their neighbors and happy they can give back to them at a distance.

"We can't give much. Some people can give money or their hospital talents [like] all the front line people… ,” Lisa said. “I can make masks for the community. I could maybe make them feel comfortable and peaceful through dance."

ABC10 has been given unique access on Nextdoor to hear from neighbors about uplifting and hopeful stories in their community. If you have a story let Ananda Rochita know on her page.

RELATED:

Sacramento Guardian Angels educating homeless on COVID-19, mowing lawns

Senior living center helps family members see loved ones

Brothers help create crowd sourcing website to let people know what’s available in stores

Sacramento Guardian Angels educating homeless on COVID-19, mowing lawns

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Where to get coronavirus antibody testing in the Sacramento region