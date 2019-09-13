SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You have until the end of September to visit Dimple Records.

On Friday the 13th, Dimple Records posted to Facebook all stores will close by Saturday, Sept. 28, if not sooner. Its website specifies that some stores are expected to close earlier. Stores are slated to close by:

Arden — Friday, Sept. 27

Arden Books & Vinyl — Friday, Sept. 20

Citrus Heights — Tuesday, Sept. 24

Roseville — Friday, Sept. 27

Folsom — Friday, Sept. 27

Broadway — Sunday, Sept. 22

Everything in the store is now 80 - 90% off. Furniture fixtures are also available to purchase, as well.

Before the Arden location shuts its doors for good, it will host rising star Hobo Johnson and The Lovermakers for an in-store performance and signing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The record store is shutting its doors after 45 years of service. Dimple Records store owners John and Dilyn Radakovitz announced their retirement this past June.

Dimple Records Dimple Records updated their cover photo.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Dimple Records closing after 45 years in Sacramento