Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 line-up announced

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands 2020 may have been canceled but the line-up for 2021 will only make festival fans more excited.
The festival, which usually happens every year at Golden Gate Park, has been canceled according to Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill, the organizers behind the event.
The festival will instead return in 2021 from August 6 to 8.
“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”
The 2021 line-up includes Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes as headliners.
3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale Thursday, June 25th at 10 a.m. at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down with no additional payments until 2021.
Tickets previously purchased for Outside Lands 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival or can be traded for a full refund.
Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:
- Tame Impala
- Lizzo
- The Strokes
- Tyler, the Creator
- Vampire Weekend
- J Balvin
- Kehlani
- The 1975
- ZHU
- Young Thug
- Khruangbin
- Beach House
- Bonobo
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- Polo & Pan
- Big Thief
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- EARTHGANG
- Tones and I
- EOB
- Sharon Van Etten
- Marc Rebillet
- A R I Z O N A
- JPEGMAFIA
- Dr. Dog
- Shiba San
- Boy Pablo
- Rico Nasty
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- DRAMA
- Trevor Daniel
- 070 Shake
- The Midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Parcels
- Dijon
- The HU
- Mahalia
- Yung Bae
- Bakar
- The Soul Rebels
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Yves Tumor
- Crooked Colours
- Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
- Scarypoolparty
- J.Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Julia Jacklin
- Badshah
- Goth Babe
- Neil Frances
- Cam
- Rexx Life Raj
- The Beths
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- ODIE
- Noga Erez
- Madeline Kenney
- Remi Wolf
- Post Animal
- Evann McIntosh
- Nap Eyes
- Neal Francis
