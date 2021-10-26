Palisades Tahoe opening Oct. 29 to skiers ready to hit the slopes

While their opening day usually isn't until Nov. 24, Palisades Tahoe is eager to welcome guests back to their ski resort.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A Northern California storm that hit the region over the weekend brought in over 3 feet of snow to Palisades Tahoe. As a result, the resort decided to open its doors early than usual.

Palisades Tahoe is opening Friday, Oct. 29, which is one of the earliest openings in the mountain's history.

According to Palisades Tahoe, the season will kick off with three lifts in operation: Funitel, Gold Coast and Shirley Lake. These lifts will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 - 31.

Maintenance of the ski slope will be limited and those wishing to partake should be aware of weather conditions as teams continue to make assessments following the storm.

Following this weekend, Palisades Tahoe said they will be open on weekends, weather conditions permitting, in November until their regularly scheduled opening day of Nov. 24.

"We can't wait to welcome you back and make some turns this Halloween weekend. Costumes are highly encouraged. All operations are weather & conditions permitting," Palisades Tahoe said on their website.

WATCH ALSO: