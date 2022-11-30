Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week

The Brannan Island State Recreation Area was previously under reduced operations this year, but will now be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset.

The public can start booking camping reservations starting Jan. 1, 2023. Park Delta Bay will operate the state recreation area, which includes day-use areas, a boat launch ramp and campground sites.

Brannan Island is full of waterways through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and is located northeast of San Francisco Bay. It has access to multiple types of terrain to allow the public to boat, camp, swim and more.

Park Delta Bay, based in Isleton, currently operates 120 campsites and 120 slip marinas at Delta Bay for the past 30 years.