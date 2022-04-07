Hidden Falls Regional Park requiring parking reservations most of April

Placer County officials say the number of visitors flocking to the park historically outnumber the available parking spaces at the beginning of Spring.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — From April 9 and 22, Hidden Falls Regional Park in Auburn will require parking reservation for visitors.

The Placer County Department of Parks and Open Space officials say the permits are temporary, and reservations were already required year-round on weekends, holidays and other busy days. The move to require permits for most of April is aimed at countering the historical shortage of parking spots for travelers visiting at the beginning of spring.

“While we don’t charge day-use fees to enjoy most of our parks, because of the extraordinary popularity of Hidden Falls on weekends and holiday periods, we require folks to get a reservation online before they leave home,” Placer County Parks and Open Space Administrator Andy Fisher said in a press release.

The 30 miles of rolling foothills frequented for its multi-use trails opens half-an-hour before sunset and closes half-an-hour before sunrise.

“We want the visitor’s experience to be enjoyable from start to finish," the press release reads. "Spreading the word about the temporary peak-use reservation requirement will help ensure that fewer cars are turned away because they don’t have a reservation.”

Visit Placer County's Hidden Falls Regional Park website for more information on booking a reservation.

