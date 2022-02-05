The 1,400 foot zipline would start near city hall and take thrill seekers from under the Monroe Street Bridge all the way down to Peaceful Valley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Plans to build a zipline under the Monroe Street Bridge are moving forward. The Spokane Park Board is asking city council members for permission to take the next step.

The 1,400 foot zipline would start near city hall and take thrill seekers from under the Monroe Street Bridge all the way down to Peaceful Valley. Park officials believe it could be an anchor for tourism, but there's still a lot of work ahead.

Imagine strapping into a harness and soaring under the Monroe Street Bridge. The idea to build an urban zipline was introduced several years ago.

A lot of people were excited, including Lesely Quick.

"My first reaction was 'wow, that would be amazing,'" Quick said.

Quick is the chair of the Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council. The proposed zipline would end in her neck of the woods at Red Band Park.

"Helping the city recover after COVID and tourism and being a part of that recovery would be really amazing," Quick said.

Progress has been slow, but this afternoon, Riverfront Park Director Jonathan Moog briefed city council members, asking permission for staff to move forward with the plan, and search for a company to build and operate the high adrenaline attraction.

Quick says neighbors did have some concerns, mainly centered around parking.

"We already have parking issues with the residents that park on the street so now we have during the summer, the boat launch people and the rafting," Quick said.

The neighborhood council ultimately sent a letter of support last year.

"The Parks and the City has promised that we would be involved in the process from design of the RFP, bid, the proposal, selection of the vendor and then operations," Quick said.

According to the proposal, there would be two lines of cable. People could ride side by side.