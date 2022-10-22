Post Malone apologizes for an on-stage accident at State Farm Arena

The artist is getting quite the reputation for his trips and falls; luckily, this time, the show was able to go on.

ATLANTA — Post Malone's fans are hoping he's recovering and "Better Now" after injuring himself on stage, something that's becoming a trend with the rapper.

A Twitter video posted after his performance shows him apologizing to the crowd after twisting his ankle on stage. This happened during his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday.

"There's little holes on the stage where fire comes out," Malone said to fans, adding that he twisted his ankle in one of the pyrotechnics pits. "If my dace moves aren't 100%, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen.

🚨 Posty bruised his ankle tonight in Atanta for #TwelveCaratTour.



Sending you love, @PostMalone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12ktIq1bCe — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) October 19, 2022

This wasn't the first on-stage accident this year for Malone. He had to take a trip to the hospital after a hard fall at his September concert in St. Louis. Video on social media showed Malone falling onto his torso and lying on the stage as crews rushed to help him.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, Malone said the fall “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication. Unfortunately, he had to postpone a scheduled show in Boston due to his injuries. Malone promised to reschedule.