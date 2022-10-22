Post Malone apologizes for an on-stage accident at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Post Malone's fans are hoping he's recovering and "Better Now" after injuring himself on stage, something that's becoming a trend with the rapper.
A Twitter video posted after his performance shows him apologizing to the crowd after twisting his ankle on stage. This happened during his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday.
"There's little holes on the stage where fire comes out," Malone said to fans, adding that he twisted his ankle in one of the pyrotechnics pits. "If my dace moves aren't 100%, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen.
This wasn't the first on-stage accident this year for Malone. He had to take a trip to the hospital after a hard fall at his September concert in St. Louis. Video on social media showed Malone falling onto his torso and lying on the stage as crews rushed to help him.
In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, Malone said the fall “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication. Unfortunately, he had to postpone a scheduled show in Boston due to his injuries. Malone promised to reschedule.
The concert in Atlanta was able to go on as planned after his incident. Malone's show started at 8 p.m., and along with Roddy Rich, who was scheduled to perform, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, and Quavo joined Malone on stage. The "Rockstar" artist showed off his love for the city that never hates in a No. 8 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons jersey.