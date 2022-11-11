'You are our angel' | Quavo remembers TakeOff in heartfelt Instagram tribute

The letter was one of two tributes Quavo posted on his Instagram Saturday just a day after TakeOff's funeral in Atlanta.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, wrote in the post. "Since we were kids you been by my side."

The two were in attendance at a private party earlier this month in downtown Houston when TakeOff was shot to death outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

"I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together," Quavo wrote. "We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I was in the wrong every time."

On Friday, family, friends and fans gathered at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to celebrate the musical legacy of the slain rapper.

"You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.

Back in Houston, fans have left memorials on the street and property where he was killed outside of a bowling alley. Houston leaders and Crime Stoppers said police are still working to find those responsible.

"What if it was your brother? What if it was your son?" Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the day after the shooting. "You would want somebody to step up."

Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious said law enforcement is still working on every tip and urged anyone who may know something to reach out anonymously.

“I keep thinking of all the places that TakeOff traveled to and all the cities he visited," she said. "It pains me that Houston was the one that, where he lost his life.”