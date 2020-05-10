Here's where Regal movie theaters will close in Sacramento, Stockton area

With Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all its U.S. theaters, you may be wondering which theaters in your area are affected.

CALIFORNIA, USA — More than 500 Regal Cinema locations in the U.S., along with 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K., are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cineworld announced the news on Monday. Theaters are set to close Friday "until further notice," the company said. The last straw for the struggling theater chain occurred when the new James Bond film received yet another push back on its release date.

For moviegoers and film fans alike, the closure of these Regal locations will likely be a heavy blow as COVID-19 seemingly shutters yet another business, at least temporarily. There are several Regal locations in the Sacramento and Stockton areas with uncertain futures ahead.

In a statement to ABC10, Regal competitor Cinemark says it "does not have plans to close" U.S. theaters.

"Cinemark's reopening plan was designed with multiple contingencies in place to ensure we are able to be nimble and react as needed to this ever-changing environment," a Cinemark representative said. "We do not currently have plans to close our U.S. theatres and are continuing to align with demand, including reducing operating hours and days while we await new studio content to encourage theatrical moviegoing."

If your local Regal Cinema is your go-to spot, you may have look elsewhere to enjoy the theater experience.

