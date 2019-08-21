A new scripted series based on the life of Cumbia queen Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix, and now we know who will likely play the queen.

Vulture reports that actress Christian Serratos will play the queen of Tejano in an upcoming Netflix series. Serratos is best known for her role on "The Walking Dead." Netflix has not confirmed her casting.

The streaming service announced in December that it's working on "Selena: The Series." A release date hasn't been announced. But production will reportedly start next month.

Netflix says the new series was developed alongside and will be executive produced by the Quintanilla family.

