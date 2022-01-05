What you need to know about SacAnime this weekend

SacAnime takes place, Jan. 7 - 9 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Tickets for the event range from $20 - $50, depending on the day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From Teyvat — the world of Genshin Impact — to fictional Japan in the world of Demon Slayer, Otaku alike are coming together to share their love for anime and meet the voices behind their favorite stories.

What is SacAnime?

ABC10 spoke with Alex Arevalos, communication director for SacAnime Wednesday ahead of the weekend event.

"SacAnime is a local event that we run that connects the local pop culture to the local communities and also brings in a lot of voice actors and celebrities in the anime community and some of the gaming community," Arevalos said.

SacAnimie's origin story dates back to 1986. According to its website, it started as an extension of SAC-CON. Flash forward to 2004, that's when the manager of Walden Books’ Sunrise Mall store approached organizers about holding an event at the Sunrise Mall.

"Thus, on the last weekend in July 2004, SacAnime was born," the website reads.

Years later, SacAnime's "character arc" brought it to the Sacramento Convention Center in January 2013.

What to expect

Much like prior seasons, attendees can expect hearing and seeing the voices behind some of their favorite characters.

"You know, I'm really excited to have the Demon Slayer cast," said Arevalos. "We have Zach Aguilar is going to be there, which is going to be really great. We also have some of the Disney casts — which, you know, you always gotta love Disney — like Peter Bend the voice of Thumper is going to be there. Also, we're going to have some people from Rise of the Shield Hero."

To see a full list of who is going to be in attendance and when, click HERE.

Another great name being added to our SacAnime winter Lineup, Zach Aguilar! Zach Aguilar is an LA-based voice actor... Posted by SacAnime on Monday, November 29, 2021

There will also be KPOP/JPOP battles, a Cosplay gathering and other events.

COVID-19 procedures

"Because of the California Department of Public Health guidelines, or people attending SacAnime over the ages, 2 must show proof of either a full vaccination or a COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours rapid test or 48 hours the PCR test," said Arevalos. "If people are sick or for other reasons cannot make the show, we are definitely gonna be moving their tickets along to our next show in the summer or refunding the tickets."

Arevalos added at this time a cancelation of the event does not look likely.

"Currently, there is nothing to tell us that the show will not be going forward," he said.

How much are tickets?

Friday Only: $20.00 each

Saturday Only: $30.00 each

Sunday Only: $20.00 each

Full Weekend: $50.00

Children 11 and under are free

For more ticket information, click HERE.

Where and when is it?

The SacAnime runs from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

Schedule:

Friday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Exhibitors/Vendor Hall/Artist Alley 12pm – 7pm)

Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Exhibitors/Vendor Hall/Artist Alley – 7pm)

Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SacAnime is held at 1400 J Street in Sacramento, CA.

Traffic

Live traffic conditions can be viewed on the Waze map below:

JACKIE LASTRA is coming to SacAnime Winter! Jackie Lastra is a professional voice actress from Marietta, GA. She began... Posted by SacAnime on Sunday, December 19, 2021