Sacramento Choral Society brings back annual holiday concert

LUSAIL, Qatar — The weather outside is frightful this weekend, but the Sacramento Choral Society's Holiday Concert is a place where Sacramentans can be cozy and warm.

After a three year pause, due to the pandemic, the concert is themed “home for the holidays” and is bigger and better than ever.

The event will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium at 1515 J St. Tickets start at $18.

The choral society is ready for the upcoming show, feeling like this show can bring people together.

“Psychologically, it feels so good to be back together. There's a feeling of belonging to something important and you and I both know, especially at this time of year, it's important to feel that you belong," said CEO James McCormick, adding that it also “elevates your mood. It helps you fight depression.”

This is the group's 27 season and this weekend will have a candlelight procession, audience singalong, puppet show and a guest soloist.

“When we do these concerts in December, we must make sure that the arrangements for the orchestra are challenging and exciting for the players, the singers and the audience,” said McCormick.

The world-class group features more than 150 singers and 55 professional orchestras players from 7 countries. While they’ve performed all over the world, they call Sacramento home.

“We love the atmosphere, the warmth, and atmosphere of the memorial auditorium because it contains so many memories for so many people in this region,” said McCormick.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance, too.

