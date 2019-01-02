SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been watching "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," you know the first thing she asks families to do is go through their clothing. While putting clothes on a hanger and putting it in the closet can be easy, folding clothes properly for drawers can be a challenge.

Sacramento KonMari method expert and owner of Tidy By Geneva, Geneva Lewis, demonstrated how Kondo's way to fold shirts can be what she calls "a game changer."

Step one - Put shirts on a flat surface, and run your fingers over the fabric. Not only does this flatten out the garment, Lewis says you can "put a little energy into it through your hands."

Step two - Fold in both sleeves, about one-quarter of the way into the body of the shirt.

Step three - Rather than fold your shirt in half, the KonMari method would have users roll the shirt up from the bottom so that it measures the height of your drawers.

The trick is to get shirts to stand up on one end, and to store shirts in drawers so that all of the clothing can be seen at once.

Lewis says folding clothing like this is perfect for home, as well as packing for trips. She can be reached at her Tidy By Geneva business website.

