PORTLAND, Oregon — The Rock recently invested in Portland's Salt & Straw ice-cream and hinted special flavors representing him were coming soon.

Salt & Straw introduced two new flavors Monday morning with Dwayne Johnson in mind. They honor his new Santa Claus alter-ego Dwanta Claus.

They are available in a five-pack of flavors for $65.

The first new flavor is I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus. "We upgraded the classic kiss cookie with peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and a milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl. Then we brought the naughty with rich whiskey ice cream," the company said in a press release.

The second is The Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree. "We hid one of Dwanta's favorite 'cheat day' gifts under the tree — gooey brownies made extra indulgent with buttery frosting. Pacific Northwest spruce ice cream gets decorated with raspberry jam and glacé cherries, just like you’d find in fruitcake," the company said.

The other three flavors in the five-pack are described as The Rock's Cheat Meal Favorites — Peppermint Cocoa, Cinnamon Chai Spiced Egg Nog and Chocolate Gooey Brownie.

