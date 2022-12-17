Shoppers flood to Delta Shores for last-minute shopping, deals

The National Retail Federation says 52% of retailers plan to shop the week before Dec. 25.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We’re at the final countdown for the upcoming holidays which means the final shopping rush is on and great last-minute deals are available to customers.

“Super Saturday” is one of the busiest holiday shopping days of the year. It takes place the Saturday before Christmas and this year was no different.

“It's busy. long lines everywhere we go. It’s good though, 'cause you get that Christmas spirit with everybody,” said one shopper.

This weekend is expected to host record numbers of customers despite inflation concerns and they will be rewarded with deep discounts as stores cut prices to unload excess inventory.

"For retailers, Super Saturday is that last chance to make sure that shoppers get the last of the gifts on their gift list. And so for shoppers, that means deals,” said Kristin McGrath from RetailMeNot. “Things like toys, games, holiday gift sets, holiday decor, those things are going to be the most on sale."

Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday this year, pushing Super Saturday, also known as “Panic Saturday,” back a week and allowing people an extra eight days to last-minute shop.

"Really no matter what you may need for under the tree, you're going to find discounts out there,” said shopping expert Trae Vodge from truetrae.com.

This year the deals aren't just for those shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, retail experts say online shoppers can get in on the action too. Some of the shipping deadlines for online purchases run through this weekend as well.

And if you still don't know what to get some of the people on your list, a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights And Analytics, found 54% of consumers want to receive gift cards this year.

