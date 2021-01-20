Social media reacts to Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance on Inauguration Day

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders quickly became the subject of internet memes as he arrived to the inauguration all bundled up for the cold temps.

WASHINGTON — January 20, 2021 will go down in history for a number of reasons.

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took oaths to become the 46th president and America's first female vice president of the nation, respectively, social media couldn't help but take part in the historic day.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders quickly became the subject of not one, but two new social media memes, as he attended Inauguration Day wisely dressed for the freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C.

While Senator Sanders may have been dressed pragmatically for the reimagined outdoor inauguration due to COVID-19 health concerns, his attire was a stark contrast to that of his political colleagues who were praised for their fashionable wardrobe selections.

Donning a puffy winter coat and signature Vermont mittens, social media quickly reacted, editing Sanders into a variety of situations and using quirky puns to describe his disposition.

Check out some of the creative responses from Twitter users below:

“I'm just here so I won't get fined” personified. pic.twitter.com/n3NmmzbRpI — Wanna (@WannasWorld) January 20, 2021

You know Bernie’s thinking “it should have been me” pic.twitter.com/re1rQy2FYE — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) January 20, 2021

The chairman of the Senate Budget Committee wearing his only heavy coat and gifted handmade mittens made from recycled plastic bottles and repurposed wool sweaters.



We found the right person for the job. pic.twitter.com/X3Hzq2AGuu — Sara Innamorato (@Innamo) January 20, 2021

This is literally the happiest Bernie has ever been. pic.twitter.com/XuD66SOKok — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 20, 2021

Bernie keeping it real today with his classic coat and mittens 👌



The mittens are made by a school teacher in Vermont from repurposed woolen jumpers and recycled plastic bottles 💚 pic.twitter.com/ruDzmIZB2f — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) January 20, 2021

Can’t believe Bernie just dipped and came up to NYC pic.twitter.com/iHI1TeIUMl — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 20, 2021

bernie alone in vip pic.twitter.com/4T1aY56wIC — Jimmy Whetzel 🦧🍓🐛 (@JimmyWhetzel) January 20, 2021

why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021

Mom: you want to stay in the car? I’m just running in real quick, I’ll be out in a few.



Me in the car alone and freezing for an hour: pic.twitter.com/Kt1eMYXAwv — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021