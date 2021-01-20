x
Social media reacts to Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance on Inauguration Day

Social media reacts to Senator Bernie Sanders' appearance on Inauguration Day

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders quickly became the subject of internet memes as he arrived to the inauguration all bundled up for the cold temps.
WASHINGTON — January 20, 2021 will go down in history for a number of reasons.

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took oaths to become the 46th president and America's first female vice president of the nation, respectively, social media couldn't help but take part in the historic day. 

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sworn in on Inauguration Day

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders quickly became the subject of not one, but two new social media memes, as he attended Inauguration Day wisely dressed for the freezing temperatures in Washington, D.C. 

While Senator Sanders may have been dressed pragmatically for the reimagined outdoor inauguration due to COVID-19 health concerns, his attire was a stark contrast to that of his political colleagues who were praised for their fashionable wardrobe selections. 

RELATED: Read: Full text of Biden's inaugural address as 46th president

Donning a puffy winter coat and signature Vermont mittens, social media quickly reacted, editing Sanders into a variety of situations and using quirky puns to describe his disposition. 

Check out some of the creative responses from Twitter users below: 

