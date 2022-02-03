Star Wars Day 2022: Celebrate with these deals, offers

Star Wars Day 2022 comes midweek and with a few out-of-this-world deals and offers!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "May the Fourth be with you!"

The phrase is uttered on May 4 each year as a play on the famous line from the Star Wars movies, "May the force be with you."

Of course, May 4 is Star Wars Day each year, and it serves as a time for fans to celebrate in honor of their favorite characters.

There are a number of ways enthusiasts can enjoy the day, including indulging in your favorite Star Wars cinematography, all of which is available on Disney+.

If you're more of a gamer, there are a number of Star Wars video games available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

However, if none of these options tickle your fancy, there are some deals and offers available for Star Wars Day 2022.

You can check out our list below:

Abrams: You can enjoy select Star Wars titles for 25% off using the code GROGU.

Bitty Boomers: Save 30% on Boba Fett, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Chewbacca speakers through May 4.

Build-A-Bear: The shop is offering up to 30% off most of its Star Wars collection through May 4.

CDKeys: If you use the code YODA, you can get 4% off select downloadable Star Wars games for Xbox One consoles, PC, and Steam.

Disney+: If you have Hulu, you can add Disney+ to your plan for $2.99 a month to have access to all the Stars Wars content today.

Fanwraps: Using the code FORCE20, you can save 20% on certain Star Wars products through May 9.

GameStop: The outlet is offering savings of up to 50% on Star Wars games, collectibles, and other select related items.

Hanna Andersson: The shop is offering 40% off on all of its Star Wars products through May 4.

PopSockets: You can save 20% on 20 different Star Wars-themed accessories through May 4.

Target: You can get select Star Wars toys for up to 30% off today.