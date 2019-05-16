The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduling of their 2019 ‘No Filter’ North American tour in full, including their stop on the First Coast

lead singer Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment. The Stones were orginally set to play at the TIAA Bank Field on April 24.

The new date for their Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field is set for July 19, 2019.

The Stones No Filter will now kick off in Chicago with two shows, June 21 and June 25, then head for Ontario on June 29 followed by dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, a new show in New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, Glendale and rounding up in Miami on August 31, 2019.

Tickets sold for the original date will be honored, fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.

For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.

Tickets and information at RollingStones.com