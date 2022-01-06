'West Side Story' breakout to host 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” will have 3 new episodes this month.

NEW YORK — “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday.

DeBose, a Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee, stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed “West Side Story,” currently in theaters.

NBC also announced Roddy Ricch will make his debut as musical guest of “SNL.”

Roddy Ricch is a multi-platinum selling artist whose album “Live Life Fast” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“Saturday Night Live” will also have all-new episodes on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 29 with guests to be announced, said NBC.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.