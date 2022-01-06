x
'West Side Story' breakout to host 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" will have 3 new episodes this month.

NEW YORK —

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday.

DeBose, a Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee, stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed “West Side Story,” currently in theaters.

NBC also announced Roddy Ricch will make his debut as musical guest of “SNL.”

Roddy Ricch is a multi-platinum selling artist whose album “Live Life Fast” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

“Saturday Night Live” will also have all-new episodes on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 29 with guests to be announced, said NBC.

Credit: AP
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ariana DeBose as Anita, foreground left, and David Alvarez as Bernardo in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)
Credit: AP
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

