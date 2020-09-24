Chris Rock returns to host 'Saturday Light Live' season premiere

'SNL' will be live from New York once again on Saturday, Oct. 3.

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Rock will return to Studio 8H to host the show's 46th season premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3, NBC announced Thursday.

The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for the first time since the pandemic outbreak in March.

Megan Thee Stallion will make her “SNL” musical guest debut on Oct. 3.

The hosting duties will mark Rock’s third appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live."

Rock, a multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of FX's drama series "Fargo,'” which launches Sunday, Sept. 27.



Megan Thee Stallion's latest album, “Suga,” has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer’s smash hit and 3x platinum single, “Savage," according to NBC.

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" received 15 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

SNL had three at-home performances during the spring. The last live episode was hosted by Daniel Craig on Saturday, March 7.

SNL joins "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in returning to 30 Rock in New York City.

