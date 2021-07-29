AAA warns 'miles-to-empty' fuel gauge not reliable as you may think

After testing the accuracy of in-car fuel systems, AAA research finds the fuel gauge in many cars may not be as reliable as you may think.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're one of those drivers who tempts your luck when your fuel light goes on, AAA has a warning for you: Your "miles-to-empty" display may not be as reliable as you may think.

Their research finds the fuel gauge in many cars can be up to 2.5 miles off.

It may not seem like much but could be critical when you're trying to make it to the next gas station. It's why AAA is recommending for drivers to fill up when their car reaches a quarter of a tank.

Your miles-to-empty warning can depend on things, including speed, acceleration and driving distance.

AAA adds that letting your car get down to empty can also cause your engine not to run well or possibly not run at all.

You can check the location and the latest gas prices nearest you using GasBuddy's app and online tools.