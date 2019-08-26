ANAHEIM, Calif. — Fans will soon know if "Lizzie McGuire" is still an outfit repeater.

The Disney Channel show will return, this time on the Disney+ streaming service but still staring Hilary Duff. The series will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates life in New York City.

"She was there for everyone in their pre-teens," Duff said to E! News at the D23 expo. "She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."

In an interview with Good Morning America, Duff said the older Lizzie works as an apprentice for an interior designer, has a "cute little apartment in Brooklyn" and about to celebrate her 30th birthday with friends.

Also, Duff said Lizzie has "a gorgeous fiance who is a chef at this cool SoHo restaurant."

It sounds like what dreams are made of.

The original "Lizzie McGuire" series ran from 2001 through 2004, also starring Adam Lamberg, as Gordo, and Lalaine Vergara-Paras, as Miranda.

The new series does not yet have a premiere date, but the Disney+ streaming service launches Nov. 12.

