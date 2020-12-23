Easy ways to get your finances back on track as the new year approaches

2020 has hurt in a lot of ways, including financial struggles. We talked with an expert to find how best you can get ready for 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 2020 has been tough in just about every aspect of life. That includes our wallets. As a new year approaches so does the chance for a fresh start. Right now is the time to start thinking about getting back on track.



Our sister station in Houston talked with Bobbi Rebell, a certified financial planner and host of the 'Money with Friends' podcast, about ways to prepare for 2021 and beyond.

Do a Self-Assessment

Rebell said to be honest with yourself. There are things you can put on hold. Instead, focus on things like new projects at work. Or even talk to your boss about a raise or promotion that you think is overdue.

You also can also step up your career networking. Rebell says a lot of us have been letting that slide for a while. So, you may want to reach out before it's an urgent situation.

What are your #goals for next year? How do you plan to measure how you are doing? I set up mini- milestones so I can feel like I'm making progress.I got great new tips from our latest #financialgrownup @startplanner @kristydickerson LISTEN https://t.co/DKSVyCcMAf What are yours? pic.twitter.com/DTZvJTgAlG — Bobbi Rebell, CFP® Financial Grownup Podcast (@bobbirebell) December 22, 2020

Think about your 401K

"We're letting a lot of things slide that we should be checking in on,” said Rebell. “Especially when it gets to the end of the year. Many people weren't contributing to for one case, they weren't getting the match anyway in some cases.”

According to Rebell, retirement is not as important as paying your most immediate bills but you should start contributing again. It’s important to find out if your employer is still matching contributions. And what other benefits are there that may be expiring at the end of the year?

