'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider could pass Matt Amodio's winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What is history in the making?

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider could best Matt Amodio's 38-game winning streak Monday evening with another victory. If successful, she would place second for the most consecutive games won on the popular TV quiz show.

Former contestant and current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 74 consecutive winnings in 2004 — a figure that no other contestant has come close to but one that could become a new goal for Schneider.

She told "Good Morning America" ahead of the show's airing that the main secret to her success is "being curious and spending my life learning about a lot of stuff." And a new fact learned about Schneider: She was voted "most likely to be on 'Jeopardy!'"

"Yeah, I mean, I was good in school. I got good grades, I won the spelling bee," Schneider told GMA's George Stephanopoulos. "So yeah, I definitely -- I did expect to be on 'Jeopardy!' and to do all right, just never expected to do it quite this well."

In December, Schneider told the LGBT advocacy organization Glaad that she had been unsure of how to discuss her identity as a transgender woman on the show, The New York Times reported.

"This isn't something that should be that interesting that a trans woman is doing well on 'Jeopardy!' it happens to be, and I understand that, and that's fine," Schneider said. "I wanted to make clear that's kind of secondary to being on 'Jeopardy!' and good at it, that's what I want to be kind of known for."

Schneider ultimately decided to wear a trans flag pin first during a November episode of the show, tweeting, in part: "The fact is, I don't actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor.

"But I also didn't want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it's gratifying to know that people didn't necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!"

And there's a specific reason I thought Thanksgiving would be the right time to wear that pin. Thanksgiving is a holiday that is all about family. And that can be hard for anybody who has been ostracized or otherwise cut off from their family... — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) November 26, 2021