The Netflix teen drama “13 Reasons Why,” which centers around a school rocked by the suicide of a student, will return in 2019 for a third season, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Netflix announced via Facebook with a video that viewers will get a chance to return to Liberty High School next year.

The second season focused on the trial between Hannah Baker’s parents and the school, as well as the continued fallout from Hannah’s death by suicide in the first season. The second season also continues to discuss bullying at school, sexual assault, mental health issues and mass shootings.

Katherine Langford, who portrayed Hannah Baker in the first two seasons, will not return for the third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 2 was not without its controversy and we recently listed 15 thoughts on the sophomore season of “13 Reasons Why” and how the show went off the rails. Read that story here.

Tyler White is a digital reporter/producer for First Coast News. You can follow Tyler on Twitter at @tylerlwhite or email him at twhite@firstcoastnews.com.

