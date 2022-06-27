Mabel Cross prepared for her big moment by doing cross-training, walking up flights of stairs and tossing the baseball to family members.

SEATTLE — A Seattle woman celebrated her 101st birthday by throwing out the first pitch at the Mariners game.

Mabel Cross had planned to go skydiving for her 100th birthday, but health issues derailed her plans. A year later, Cross' family asked her what she'd like to do.

Her response? "I'd like to be a pitcher," Cross said.

Cross' family got in touch with the Seattle Mariners, which invited her to T-Mobile Park to perform the special honor.

Dressed in an M's jersey adorned with her last name and "101," Cross jogged onto the field while waving happily to the crowd who cheered her on. Fans erupted in applause as she threw the ball to the catcher.

Since moving to Washington, Cross has always lived right in the heart of the city. She raised her children in the Central District and worked at Harborview Medical Center. She now resides on the south side of Lake Washington.

Cross was a big fan of the old Seattle Rainiers before the Mariners joined the MLB as an expansion team in 1977.

She prepared for her big moment by cross-training, walking up flights of stairs and tossing a baseball to family members.

In the words of the great Cross, "It's never too late to be great!"