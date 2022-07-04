Bird is the word at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge | Bartell's Backroads

There's always something flocking to this Valley refuge, so wing your way over for some quality bird watching. A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop adventure.

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — As the crow flies, the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge is just seven miles south of the town of Willows, at the Colusa and Glenn County line. Admission is $6, but that’s not the only bill you’ll see. Geese, ducks and the elusive sand hill cranes love to honk.

Speaking of honking, if you drive the refuge’s six-mile auto tour, car horns aren’t allowed. Just a word of advice: stay in your car on the auto tour. It's frowned upon if you get out and scare the birds away. The tour migrates through wetlands and some impeckable breeding habitats.

There’s lots of fowl play around here and it’s not just this story's bad bird puns.

The refuge supports over 250 different bird species that migrate year-round, and if you’re lucky, you may catch a peep of some raptors.

If you do want to stretch your legs, the wildlife refuge has over six miles of interpretive trails. They are dovely in the spring. Just make sure you stay on the path. There’s lots of quacks out there; you don’t want to ruffle any feathers.

All jokes aside, the Sacramento Wildlife refuge is real hoot. The 10,775 acre wetland is a protected habitat for endangered and threatened bird species and its one of the few places where you can see these wild animal up close.

