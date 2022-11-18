x
Backroads

California's top places to stop during your next road trip | Bartell's Backroads

As final destinations -- or as part of a journey -- this collection of stories will give you some fun ways to stretch your legs the next time you hit the backroads.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here's a collection of John's favorite Backroads adventures from the past year. The list is by order of appearance in the show. Watch just the ones that catch your eye in the list below, or binge watch the whole special in the window at the top of the page. Enjoy!

WORLD'S SMALLEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER LAUNCHES BALLOONS OVER LAKE TAHOE

The view is so much better from a balloon, and the takeoff and landing are a one-of-a-kind experience.

BEAUTIFUL BUT DEADLY: HOT CREEK GEOLOGIC SITE

The smell is nothing to write home about, but the view at Hot Creek Geologic Site is amazing. Just don't go swimming.

SLEEP IN AN ICONIC WIGWAM ALONG HISTORIC ROUTE 66

This classic roadside attraction is an unforgettable place to rest your head.

TAKE A TRIP ON BARTELL'S BACKROADS:
 See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads
► Watch all of the Backroads videos
► Follow John on Facebook

FORT BIDWELL: LONELIEST PLACE IN CALIFORNIA TO GET A GOOD STEAK!

A Bartell's Backroads adventure to the northeastern-most town in California.

CONFUSION HILL

John Bartell pays a visit to a kitschy roadside attraction in an inexplicable part of California's redwood forest.

ROOT BEER FLOAT DAY!

Celebrate with a free float in Lodi, home of the original A&W root beer shop.

THE POINT REYES LIGHTHOUSE WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS

The view is great but if you take the 313 steps down to the Point Reyes Lighthouse, the walk back up will have you gasping over more than the scenery and passing whale migration.

CALIFORNIA'S PROTECTED ISLANDS ARE A FOOTPRINT FROM THE PAST

Channel Islands National Park gives a glimpse of what California used to be with a rugged terrain isolating different plants and animals found nowhere else on earth.

SMUGGLER'S CAVE HAS A STUNNING VIEW OF THE OCEAN

La Jolla's Cave Store is a fun side trip when visiting San Diego. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.

DIVE DEEP AT THE MARITIME MUSEUM OF SAN DIEGO

Say hello to the sailor with the coolest name ever -- Captain Zoltan -- and then squeeze your way through the hatch of the deepest diving sub in the world.

NO RADIO NEEDED ON LANCASTER'S 'MUSICAL ROAD'

Your tires play the tunes on this road, which was originally built for a car commercial.

A TRIP TO THE TRONA PINNACLES IS LIKE EXPLORING ANOTHER WORLD

The alien-looking rock formations have been the backdrop in numerous films and music videos.

HUNTING FOR A FORTUNE AT GOLD BUG MINE

“Placerville is the only municipality in the United States that owns its own gold mine.” Once home to countless mine shafts, only one still is open for visitors.

MORE FROM THE BACKROADS: Follow spicy peppers from a Woodland field to a SoCal factory where they're turned into Huy Fong Foods' famous 'Rooster Sauce.'

